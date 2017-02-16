You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Trump: ‘I inherited a mess at home and abroad. A mess’
Update:  February 16, 2017   |   Source:  Vanguard News 702 

Trump: ‘I inherited a mess at home and abroad. A mess’

US President Donald Trump said Thursday the United States faces a host of problems at home and abroad, declaring: &#8220;I inherited a mess.&#8221; Trump, speaking at his first solo news conference, said jobs were pouring out of the country to Mexico and other places, and mass instability was prevalent overseas. &#8220;To be honest, I inheritedRead More The post Trump: &#8216;I inherited a mess at home and abroad. A mess&#8217; appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
PDP asks Fayose, Wike to visit Buhari in London News   Buzz: 8668
Video: If i spend one day in DSS, it’ll take Nigeria 1yr to repair damage – Apostle Suleiman Politics   Buzz: 8571
Breakthrough: Michael Okpara varsity discovers cure for HIV/AIDS News   Buzz: 8440
Breaking: Buhari extends vacation, writes National Assembly News   Buzz: 8060
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099

Back to Top