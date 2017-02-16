Trump: ‘I inherited a mess at home and abroad. A mess’
US President Donald Trump said Thursday the United States faces a host of problems at home and abroad, declaring: “I inherited a mess.” Trump, speaking at his first solo news conference, said jobs were pouring out of the country to Mexico and other places, and mass instability was prevalent overseas. “To be honest, I inheritedRead More
The post Trump: ‘I inherited a mess at home and abroad. A mess’ appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story