Trump thanks ‘adversary’ U.S. media
U.S. President Donald Trump in a rare and unexpected gesture on Saturday, expressed his appreciation to the media organisations for making his Friday’s inauguration as the 45th President a “fantastic” one.
Trump’s surprising gratitude to the media came after several months of adversarial relationship between him and the news outlets.
The president particularly thanked the media for making “great reviews” of his inaugural speech.
“A fantastic day and evening in Washington D.C.
“Thank you to @FoxNews and so many other news outlets for the GREAT rev Read Full Story