Trump silent on phone conversation with Buhari

US President, Donald Trump, has remained silent over ‎the phone conversation he reportedly had with President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria(http://dailypost.ng/2017/02/13/trump-told-buhari-phone-presidency/) on Monday. The US government has not reported the conversation on its website or mentioned it on any of their official social media accounts like @USAgov, @WhiteHouse, etc... Read Full Story