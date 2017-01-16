Trump questions why US is spending money fighting Boko Haram
Just five days to his inauguration President-elect Donald J. Trump has questioned why the United State was still spending money to fight the Boko Haram insurgency in Nigeria, why all of the schoolgirls kidnapped by the group have not been rescued and whether Qaeda operatives from Africa are living in the United States.
The post Trump questions why US is spending money fighting Boko Haram appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story