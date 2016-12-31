Trump praises ‘very smart’ Putin for not expelling US diplomats
US President-elect Donald Trump on Friday praised Russian President Vladimir Putin for not quickly hitting back at Washington for the punitive measures imposed over alleged interference in the November election. “Great move on delay (by V. Putin) – I always knew he was very smart!” Trump tweeted. Russia’s embassy in Washington quickly retweeted the comment, […]
The post Trump praises ‘very smart’ Putin for not expelling US diplomats appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story