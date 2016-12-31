You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Trump praises ‘very smart’ Putin for not expelling US diplomats
Update:  December 31, 2016   |   Source:  The Punch News 84 

Trump praises ‘very smart’ Putin for not expelling US diplomats

US President-elect Donald Trump on Friday praised Russian President Vladimir Putin for not quickly hitting back at Washington for the punitive measures imposed over alleged interference in the November election. &#8220;Great move on delay (by V. Putin) &#8211; I always knew he was very smart!&#8221; Trump tweeted. Russia&#8217;s embassy in Washington quickly retweeted the comment, [&#8230;] The post Trump praises &#8216;very smart&#8217; Putin for not expelling US diplomats appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808
Any policeman checking vehicle particulars is on illegal duty – AIG News   Buzz: 6647
I crashed ‘flying’ from Benin to UK, says man found in Sapele river News   Buzz: 6567
UPDATED: Rotimi Akeredolu is Ondo governor-elect News   Buzz: 5702

Back to Top