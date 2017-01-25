Trump issues executive decree for building Mexican border wall
Donald Trump take a first step toward enacting his pledge to “build a wall” on the Mexican border Wednesday by issuing an executive decree. The White House said that Trump will visit the Department of Homeland Security in the afternoon, when he is expected to roll out a series of immigration-related measures. “Big day plannedRead More
