Trump fires acting Attorney-General for refusing to enforce travel ban
U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday night fired acting Attorney-General Sally Yates for refusing to enforce his Refugee Order designed to protect the citizens of the country. The White House, in statement obtained by the Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in New York, announced the appointment of Dana Boente as the new […]
