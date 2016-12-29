Trump assures Israel of support upon inauguration
Incoming U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday, asked Israel to stay strong, saying his inauguration on Jan. 20, 2017, is fast approaching and things will change. Trump’s remark was not unconnected with the continued controversies over recent UN resolution condemning Israeli settlements in Palestinian territories. “We cannot continue to let Israel be treated with suchRead More
The post Trump assures Israel of support upon inauguration appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story