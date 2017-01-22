Trump’s Inauguration: Fayose lacks understanding of international politics, diplomacy – APC
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has chided Governor Ayodele Fayose over comment on non-invitation of President Muhammadu Buhari to the weekend inauguration of President Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States, describing the governor as a "reckless interloper and shameless busy-body" who trivialises issues and dabbles into matters he has no competence in order to present a larger-than-life image of himself.
