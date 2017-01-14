Trending: Oyedepo denies inciting Christians against Muslims
Bishop David Oyedepo, the General Overseer of Winners Chapel, has denied reports quoting him as inciting Christians against Muslims. A video trending online depicted the bishop laying curses on those fomenting crisis in Nigeria and many attributed it to the killings in Southern Kaduna. However, the spokesman for the church, Dr Sheriff Folarin, said the […]
