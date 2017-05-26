Treason: Court denies activist bail
An Edo High Court on Wednesday declined to grant bail application filed by a rights activist, Mr. Curtis Ugbo, charged with treason. Justice J. Acha declined the application after reading the addresses in respect to the bail filed by defense and prosecution counsel, Mr. Olayewola Afolabi and Mr. Oluwole Iyamu. Acha gave reason for his […]
