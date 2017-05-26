You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Treason: Court denies activist bail
Update:  May 26, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Times News 

Treason: Court denies activist bail

An Edo High Court on Wednesday declined to grant bail application filed by a rights activist, Mr. Curtis Ugbo, charged with treason. Justice J. Acha declined the application after reading the addresses in respect to the bail filed by defense and prosecution counsel, Mr. Olayewola Afolabi and Mr. Oluwole Iyamu. Acha gave reason for his [&#8230;] The post Treason: Court denies activist bail appeared first on Daily Times Nigeria. Nigeria News from Nigeria Newspapers Read Full Story
