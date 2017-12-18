Travellers stranded as transporters increase fares over fuel scarcity in Warri
Travellers going to Asaba, Onitsha, Enugu and Port-Harcourt were on Monday, December 18 stranded at the popular Agofure Motor park as transporters have now increased fares over fuel scarcity in Warri. Filling Stations were locked down but there are indications that fuel is available. Only a few filling stations like ConOil were selling fuel at […]
