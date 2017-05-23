Tinubu to sponsor late Moji Olaiya’s burial
Following resolution between members of the Theatre Arts and Movie Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), its National Grand Patron, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the Burial Committee for late actress, Moji Olaiya, the association announced Monday, that the APC National Leader has agreed to finance the burial of the deceased, including the cost of flyingRead More
