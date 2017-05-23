You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Tinubu to sponsor late Moji Olaiya’s burial
Update:  May 23, 2017 

Tinubu to sponsor late Moji Olaiya’s burial

Following resolution between members of the Theatre Arts and Movie Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), its National Grand Patron, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the Burial Committee for late actress, Moji Olaiya, the association announced Monday, that the APC National Leader  has agreed to finance the burial of the deceased, including the cost of flyingRead More The post Tinubu to sponsor late Moji Olaiya&#8217;s burial appeared first on The Nation Nigeria. Read Full Story
News

