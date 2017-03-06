Tinubu, Maryam Abacha to commission 432 houses, schools, hospitals in Borno
APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is expected in Borno on Monday to commission 432 resettlement houses for victims of Boko Haram in three villages; 13 primary and junior secondary schools, a General Hospital, five Primary Healthcare centres as well as irrigation items, mobile fish ponds and economic animals for village women.
The post Tinubu, Maryam Abacha to commission 432 houses, schools, hospitals in Borno appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story