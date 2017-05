Tinubu, Jagaban vs Holyfield in boxing ring for Lagos @ 50

One of the events lined-up for the grand finale of Lagos at 50 is a novelty boxing match between former Governor of Lagos, 63-year-old Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu and 54-year-old former world heavyweight champion, Evander Holyfield holding at Eko Atlantic today.