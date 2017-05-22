Tinkler: Things can change so quickly
In the club’s maiden season in South Africa’s top-flight, the PSL newbies claimed the 2016 Telkom Knockout title just 144 days into their existence, and have also secured a top three finish in the league.Yet Tinkler himself refuses to take credit for the team’s good showing, acknowledging that things can change rapidly in football.
“You are only as good as your last game – that’s the reality, as a coach,” he told reporters. “Things can turn so quickly: we all saw it with Leicester City – you can go from hero to zero. So you can’t allow that to go to the top of your mind. At the back of your mind, you’re happy and you know you’ve done well, and you know for the next three months you have a bit of breathing space until the new season starts, and then it all starts over again.”
The former Orlando Pirates coach says he understands that this is the nature of football, but did credit all involved at City for their hard work this campaign.
“It’s one result, literally just result that goes against you that can psychologically affect the team in such a way that you struggle to get results after that,” he continued. “Does that make you a good or bad coach? I don’t think so, I think it’s just the nature of the beast, and what is important for us as coaches is to accept it, deal with the pressures that come with it and always give it our utmost.
“But you have to congratulate everyone for what we’ve achieved, and we’d like to top it off by ensuring we stay in our position.”
The Citizens face Polokwane City in the last game of the season on Saturday in the knowledge that they cannot be caught in the race for third place, but could leapfrog Mamelodi Sundowns should the Brazilians falter against Highlands Park.