Tinkler: No need to replace Sim, Rode
The Cape club on Friday confirmed Sim and Rode had left after spending just six months in the Mother City, with Tinkler explaining the reasons behind Sim’s exit.
"They both started well for us and played very well," Tinkler tells KickOff.com.
"They were doing very well, but Sim found it difficult to get in the starting line-up. When the team is performing well, the guys who are on the bench must work very hard. But he did come on in some games we played. When a player asks to be released, you must grant him his wish."
Sim himself took to social media to thank the Cape