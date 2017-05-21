Tinkler: I didn’t rate Manyama
Needing to galvanise an entirely new group of players, containing half of the former Mpumalanga Black Aces side that finished fourth last season, Tinkler has guided the Citizens to a trophy and a top three finish in the club’s maiden season in South Africa’s top-flight, with captain Maymana leading by example from the front with 14 goals across all competitions.
Tinkler admits to being proven wrong by his now trusted skipper, after initially thinking different of the inspirational forward.
“I said at the beginning of the season, I’d always had a negative opinion of Lebo, watching him from the other side during his times at Ajax and SuperSport,” Tinkler told reporters. “But once I joined the club, started training and got to know him and seeing his work ethic in training, that whole opinion changed. You could see talent, when he was at SuperSport and Ajax, but I knew he needed to be challenged because of his ability, so making him captain was the right choice. And I think he’s led by example.”
Manyama – named City’s Player of the Season on Friday night – and teammate Aubrey Ngoma have been exceptional, not only at the club but across the entire league this season, with Tinkler weighing in on his choice for PSL Player of the Season.
“I think both of them have been fantastic, but so have another of other players in the league,” he said. “I think Tau has done a phenomenal job and is a huge talent at Mamelodi Sundowns, but I think overall, I’d probably give it to Ngoma. Aubrey in my opinion has had a fantastic season, with the amount of assists he has provided. But that’s taken nothing away from Lebo Manyama’s season, though Aubrey was consistently good throughout the season.”
While Manyama is currently the league’s highest scorer with 13 goals, Ngoma heads the assists charts with 13 assists, and four goals to boot.
Manyama, Ngoma or neither? Vote for your KICK OFF Footballer of the Season HERE! Read Full Story