Tinkler wants third Cape PSL team
The Citizens have guaranteed a top-three finish in their maiden season in the Absa Premiership, with rivals Ajax Cape Town fighting for a top eight finish this term. The duo could be joined by a third Western Province team in South Africa’s top-tier next season after Stellenbosch FC finished third in the National First Division standings, qualifying for the upcoming promotion play-offs.
READ: Ngoma welcomes KickOff nomination
“I sent Sammy [Troughton, Stellenbosch FC coach] our congratulations,” Tinkler told reporters. “It’s a pity we lost Santos – they are a club with a lot of history, and having lost them is a bit of a tragedy.
“But it was a hectic last day in the NFD: Cape Town All Stars and FC Cape Town getting a result, Stellenbosch making it through, Milano escaping relegation … so it’s good. And hopefully, we can see another Cape Town team coming back into the PSL.”
Tinkler did, however, mix his optimism with scepticism, noting how difficult it is for many smaller clubs in the Absa Premiership to stay afloat financially in comparison to the giants in the league.
“It’s scary, what I saw with Thanda, a story which I read on KickOff.com, that the owner is considering selling it because he doesn’t know if he can financially support the club … and that’s sad,” he said.
READ: Thanda may be forced to sell
“In our football, we need to get more sponsorships involved, and not only for the big two in Chiefs and Pirates. A lot of the smaller clubs do struggle financially, and you can see the difference: you’ve got a club like Sundowns paying millions and millions of Rands to players, while some other clubs don’t come close to that, but are still competing.
“I think this season has been a good season for the league, we’ve produced a good product and hopefully more people will come on board.”
City are away to Polokwane City in their last fixture of the season next weekend. Read Full Story