Tinkler appreciates Baxter phone-call
A stellar season for the Citizens saw Aubrey Ngoma and Lebogang Manyama named in Baxter’s first squad in his second stint as Bafana coach, a call-up which Tinkler feels is just reward for his players.
“Both Aubrey and Lebo deserve it, in my honest opinion,” Tinkler said. “Stuart called me and asked me questions about them, which I obviously answered and told him that he’s getting two good players that have had very good seasons, and now it’s about taking it to the next level.
“Especially a guy like Aubrey, who has had a fantastic season and worked extremely hard, but now he’s got to be able to lift his game to another level, and that’s something only he can answer himself.”
READ: Ngoma - The hard work starts now
Tinkler says he was pleasantly surprised to receive a call from Baxter asking about his stars – the first call he’s received from a national team coach – and feels this type of communication is integral for the improvement of South African football.
“It’s the first time I’ve had a national team coach call and ask my opinion on our players, and even other players that were selected,” Tinkler revealed. “And I think that’s a good thing, as ultimately we get to spend the most time with them compared to what he does – a lot of the time he only has three or four days to prepare for a game, so it’s very important that the coach of the national team has a good relationship with all the coaches in the PSL in order to get their feelings, so that’s a good step.”
Bafana take on Nigeria in their Nation’s Cup qualifier in Uyo on Saturday, 10 June. Read Full Story