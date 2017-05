Tight security at APC primary

There is tight security at the venue of the Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC) primary in Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere. Delegates are still awaiting the accreditation even though reporters have been moved from the National Stadium to the en-bloc. They were screened at five points of entry to the venue of the shadow polls.