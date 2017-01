Three to five people’ll die before I’m extradited –Kashamu

Senator Buruji Kashamu has warned that before anybody could succeed to extradite him to the US to face trial for drug-related offences, "about three, four or five people will die." Kashamu, who described as illegal the move by the US to extradite him to the US to face alleged drug charges, said he believed that […]