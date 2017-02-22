Those saying President Buhari has lost his voice should prove it- Femi Adesina
Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, says those alleging that President Buhari has lost his voice due to his undisclosed ailment, need to prove it. He said this when he spoke to state house correspondents in Abuja today. When asked to react to allegations that President Buhari has lost […]
The post Those saying President Buhari has lost his voice should prove it- Femi Adesina appeared first on Daily Times Nigeria... Read Full Story