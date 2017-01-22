Those responsible for Southern Kaduna killings will be prosecuted – el-Rufai
Kaduna State Gov. Nasiru El-Rufai, has assured the people of Southern Kaduna that all those culpable in the dastardly act of killing innocents people in the area would be tracked down and prosecuted. He described the incident in Southern Kaduna as unfortunate and condemnable. He stated this when the Council of Traditional Chiefs and Emirs […]
