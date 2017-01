Those making life difficult for the common man will be relocated – Adeboye

Says 2017 is year of surprises, monster floods, hurricanes, typhoons, others Year 2017 will be a year of surprises both for individuals, Nigeria and the world, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God [...] The post Those making life difficult for the common man will be relocated – Adeboye appeared first on Tribune... Read Full Story