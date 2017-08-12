You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Those in Aso Rock are one chance people, PDP going back to Villa  – Fayose
Update:  August 12, 2017   |   Source:  Vanguard News 435 

Governor of Ekiti state and Chairman of PDP Governors Forum, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, has said that those who are currently in Aso Rock are one chance people who don’t know what they are doing there. Governor Fayose also said that the Peoples Democratic Party has bounced back fully to life and is going straight back to the Aso villa. The post Those in Aso Rock are one chance people, PDP going back to Villa  – Fayose appeared first on Vanguard News. Read Full Story
