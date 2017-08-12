Those in Aso Rock are one chance people, PDP going back to Villa – Fayose
Governor of Ekiti state and Chairman of PDP Governors Forum, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, has said that those who are currently in Aso Rock are one chance people who don’t know what they are doing there. Governor Fayose also said that the Peoples Democratic Party has bounced back fully to life and is going straight back to the Aso villa.
