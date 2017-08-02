You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Those idiots with Biafran names that say they want to be Nigerians are pigs – Nnamdi Kanu [VIDEO]
Update:  August 02, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Post News 353 

Those idiots with Biafran names that say they want to be Nigerians are pigs – Nnamdi Kanu [VIDEO]

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu has claimed that Hausa/Fulani have terrorize the Igbo socio-political organization into a “position of silence and stupor,”saying &#8221;all those idiots with Biafran names that say they want to be Nigerians are pigs&#8221; Addressing members of IPOB at his home town in Isiama Afaraukwu Ibeku, Umuahia, [&#8230;] Those idiots with Biafran names that say they want to be Nigerians are pigs &#8211; Nnamdi Kanu [VIDEO] Read Full Story
