Those calling for Kogi Gov’s resignation are jesters- Aide

The Director General on Media and Publicity to the Kogi State Governor, Kingsley Fanwo has described as a political joke, calls from certain quarters for the resignation of the Governor over the INEC registration saga, insisting that the issue was "overblown to score political goals by opponents of the Governor".