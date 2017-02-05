Those around Buhari only interested in their pockets – Fr. Mbaka
The Spiritual leader of the Adoration Ministries in Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, has said that those working with President Muhammadu Buhari, are only interested in what they can get from the current administration. Mbaka insisted that Buhari has good intentions for Nigeria, but his efforts were being frustrated. The controversial Catholic priest stated this […]
