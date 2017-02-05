You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Those around Buhari only interested in their pockets – Fr. Mbaka
Update:  February 05, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Post News 640 

Those around Buhari only interested in their pockets – Fr. Mbaka

The Spiritual leader of the Adoration Ministries in Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, has said that those working with President Muhammadu Buhari, are only interested in what they can get from the current administration. Mbaka insisted that Buhari has good intentions for Nigeria, but his efforts were being frustrated. The controversial Catholic priest stated this [&#8230;] Those around Buhari only interested in their pockets &#8211; Fr... Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
Video: If i spend one day in DSS, it’ll take Nigeria 1yr to repair damage – Apostle Suleiman Politics   Buzz: 8571
Breakthrough: Michael Okpara varsity discovers cure for HIV/AIDS News   Buzz: 8440
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808
Any policeman checking vehicle particulars is on illegal duty – AIG News   Buzz: 6647

Back to Top