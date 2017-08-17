You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Those, who issued quit notice to Northerners, Yoruba’re miscreants – Urhobo group
Update:  August 17, 2017   |   Source:  Vanguard News 0 

Those, who issued quit notice to Northerners, Yoruba’re miscreants – Urhobo group

THE Urhobo Youth Leaders Association, UYLA, in Delta State, yesterday, distanced the group from the quit notice issued Northerners and Yoruba, last Thursday, to vacate the Niger Delta region before October 1, saying the ‘so-called’ agitators, who issued the illegal notice under the aegis Coalition of Niger Delta Agitators, CNDA, were miscreants. The post Those, who issued quit notice to Northerners, Yoruba’re miscreants – Urhobo group appeared first on Vanguard News. Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top