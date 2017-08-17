Those, who issued quit notice to Northerners, Yoruba’re miscreants – Urhobo group
THE Urhobo Youth Leaders Association, UYLA, in Delta State, yesterday, distanced the group from the quit notice issued Northerners and Yoruba, last Thursday, to vacate the Niger Delta region before October 1, saying the ‘so-called’ agitators, who issued the illegal notice under the aegis Coalition of Niger Delta Agitators, CNDA, were miscreants.
The post Those, who issued quit notice to Northerners, Yoruba’re miscreants – Urhobo group appeared first on Vanguard News.
Read Full Story