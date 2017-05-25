Thopola braced for survival scrap
Chippa and Stars are both on 27 points - a point ahead of Highlands Park and two more than bottom-placed Baroka in the relegation zone.
Highlands will host African champions Mamelodi Sundowns, while Bakgaga will visit top-eight contenders Ajax Cape Town in simultaneous fixtures on Saturday.
Thopola is well aware of the stakes this weekend but is drawing encouragement from their previous two outings against high-flying SuperSport United, who they beat 3-0 in the league before losing on penalties to Matsatsantsa in the Nedbank Cup semi-finals.
“The past two games we’ve played against SuperSport United kind of gave an indication of what the team is capable of,” Thopola tells KickOff.com.
“We won’t undermine Free State Stars. I mean both of us, we fighting for our lives… we trying to survive relegation, you know.
“So, it’s going to be a tough encounter, but we up for the challenge.
“We have to just make sure that we give it our all and make sure that we save the team from relegation.
“We’ve been talking about it throughout the whole week. We’ve been preparing for it.
“We are mentally strong and we just have to be physically ready because it’s going to be a tough game.
“So, it’s just the matter of who wants it most. And both of us want it the most so it’s going to be a good show for both teams, but we are ready for it.” Read Full Story