Thobejane: Cape our second home
Baroka faced off against Stellenbosch FC at Athlone Stadium yesterday looking for a solid start to the mini-tournament as they hope to maintain their Absa Premiership status, yet despite twice taking the lead, had to settle for a 2-2 draw against the hosts.
REPORT: Baroka, Stellies play out draw
Thobejane admits he was hoping for more but was satisfied with a point in the pocket.
“The first half we played well, and created a few chances that we should have capitalised on,” he said. “But in the second half, we were nowhere, even if we scored that second goal. But a point is very important going forward – it’s better than nothing. Now we have to make sure, going into the second game, that we get three points.”
The result means Bakgaga maintained their impressive record in Cape Town this season, having not lost any of their four encounters played in the Mother City, having previously beaten both Ajax Cape Town and Cape Town City in the league, as well as FC Cape Town in the Nedbank Cup.
And Thobejane was thrilled to keep the club’s Cape unbeaten run intact, laying down the gauntlet to all Western Cape clubs.
“Cape Town is our second home,” he said. “As Baroka, when we come here, we know we won’t ever lose a game, especially on this pitch, and Cape Town Stadium – never. We make sure that if the teams here think they’ve won a game against us, it’ll only be a draw. The three points are for us.”
Baroka have a week to prepare ahead of their next play-off fixture against Black Leopards, with the latter taking on Stellenbosch in the next scheduled play-off match-up taking place on Saturday afternoon. Read Full Story