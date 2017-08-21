You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Thobejane challenges Masuluke
Baroka started with new goalkeeper Virgil Vries in their clash against neighbours Polokwane City at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday. Vries, a former Maritzburg United shot-stopper, kept a clean sheet in the goalless draw and is likely to retain his place when Baroka take on Soweto giants Orlando Pirates on Tuesday. READ: Thobejane bemoans goalless derby "We had Masuluke for the whole season [2016/17], having mistakes here and there. So we have Vries as an experienced goalkeeper, so say to Masuluke ‘be strong, boy, wake up you can make it’,” Thobejane told the media after the Limpopo derby, which finished goalless for a second consecutive time. “He is fighting for his place, [but] it’s just that we are making some changes in the goalkeeping department because last season if you can remember Masuluke had some bad games. One day he will have a chance.” Read Full Story
