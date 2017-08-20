Thobejane bemoans scoreless derby
For the third consecutive time in the Absa Premiership, Baroka and Polokwane City played to a draw in the Limpopo derby. They played to a goalless draw on the opening weekend of the league season.
It’s becoming more like the Soweto derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, which delivers little in terms of goals and victories.
“It was not good for the fans. People came in numbers to support the Limpopo derby, but with 0-0 I don’t think they will accept it,” Thobejane told media after the game.
“It was a good derby game, but it was disappointing because we did not manage to score. In our last derby we played 0-0 and today it’s 0-0 again, but the chances were there on both sides and we could not capitalise on that.”
City coach Bernard Molekwa agreed with Thobejane.
"Unfortunately goals did not come. In terms of the performance, it was not good but I think we had the better chances of winning the game. We will go back to the drawing board and work harder."