There was once a Bench (2)

PRINCE Bolasodun Adesumbo Ajibola(82) served as a Judge of the International Court of Justice at the Hague between 1991 and 1994. Justice Timothy Akinola Aguda (1923-2001) from Akure in Ondo State was the pioneer Chief Justice of Botswana when the landlocked country gained its independence September 30, 1966. The post There was once a Bench (2) appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story