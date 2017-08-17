There’s no N3.8b fraud linked to Kachikwu, Says Group
The Conscience of the Niger (TCN), a new socio-political movement on the horizon, has reacted to a report by 10exclusive, an online news portal, accusing the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu of N3.8billion fraud, saying the allegations were not only unfounded but the handiwork of power hawks and mischief makers, who were determined to discredit and blemish the oil minister for obvious reasons.
The post There’s no N3.8b fraud linked to Kachikwu, Says Group appeared first on Vanguard News.
Read Full Story