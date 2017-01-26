The world is a mess, Trump defends restricted entry for Muslims
US President Donald Trump said late Wednesday that his plan to limit the entry of people from several Muslim countries was necessary because the world is “a total mess”. Interviewed on ABC News, Trump denied that it was a ban on Muslims. “No it’s not the Muslim ban, but it’s countries that have tremendous terror,” […]
