The sons of perdition and the lamentation of the blind by FFK
Instead of responding to the words of Eric Joyce, the former British MP who told the world via his twitter handle on 19th May that President Muhammadu Buhari had died in a London hospital, Deacon Femi Adesina, the Special Advisor to the President on Media, in an essay titled "They Learnt Nothing and They Forgot Nothing", wrote like a true corpsocrat, refused to clarify the matter and instead said that he was ready to follow Buhari "into battle blindfolded"
The post The sons of perdition and the lamentation of the blind by FFK appeared first on Vanguard News.
Read Full Story