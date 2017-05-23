You are here:  Home  »  News  »  The sons of perdition and the lamentation of the blind by FFK
Update:  May 23, 2017   |   Source:  Vanguard News 108 

The sons of perdition and the lamentation of the blind by FFK

Instead of responding to the words of Eric Joyce, the former British MP who told the world via his twitter handle on 19th May that President Muhammadu Buhari had died in a London hospital, Deacon Femi Adesina, the Special Advisor to the President on Media, in an essay titled "They Learnt Nothing and They Forgot Nothing", wrote like a true corpsocrat, refused to clarify the matter and instead said that he was ready to follow Buhari "into battle blindfolded" The post The sons of perdition and the lamentation of the blind by FFK appeared first on Vanguard News. Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top