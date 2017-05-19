The new KICK OFF Magazine is out!
In this edition’s KICK OFF exclusive content, we travelled to Portugal to give you unparalleled coverage of some of South Africa’s biggest and most promising stars plying their trade in southern Europe, as both Bongani Zungu and Haashim Domingo chatted with us exclusively on their experiences abroad.
On the local front, we bring you a heartfelt interview with Bidvest Wits’ courageous captain Thulani Hlatshwayo, telling insight into the life of Kaizer Chiefs striker Gustavo Paez, the trying times of Orlando Pirates in the 1980s and a one-on-one chat with Cape Town City star Aubrey Ngoma.
Insight, opinions, competitions, fashion tips and much, much more, here’s a look at what’s on offer this month:
Bongani ZunguWe travelled to Portugal to catch up with the South African star, who has found his feet and is adored by Vitoria Guimaraes faithful after his solid display in the Portuguese Cup finalists’ midfield.
Haashim DomingoAfter a challenging period at Ajax Cape Town, the young midfielder is putting his past difficulties behind him as he gets his career back on track in Portugal.
Thulani HlatshwayoThe title-winning Bidvest Wits defender gives personal insight on the club’s recent rise, what it means to wear the captain’s armband, the national team, and what it’s like to work under straight-talking yet motivational head coach Gavin Hunt.
Gustavo PaezWe track down and speak to members of Gustavo Paez’s soccer-mad family, while speaking to the striker himself about his stay in South Africa so far, and what it means to don the Gold and Black.
Orlando PiratesA look at the Bucs’ trials and tribulations of the 1980s, and some of the incidents that are still etched in the minds of Pirates fans today.
Aubrey NgomaThe Cape Town City star reflects on his stellar season with the Cape club, and talks teammates, form and Bafana Bafana disappointment.
Fall from graceA nostalgic look at great teams from around the globe who have disappeared from glorious heights into relative obscurity, with a few examples close to home …
Walter MusonaThe Polokwane City man insists he’s not just “Knowledge’s brother” as he aims to leave his own mark on South African football.
Model C SchoolsA special report into why some the country’s biggest schools have shunned the beautiful game.
Confederations Cup A preview to the World Cup curtain raiser, as New Zealand’s Michael Boxall prepares to take on Ballon d’Or holder Cristiano Ronaldo on the international stage.
David NotoaneThe highs and lows of the Diski Challenge-winning coach, as he targets a long-term future at Chloorkop.
KICK OFF How toWe take you through the step-by-step process on how to become a professional coach in South Africa.
#WengerIn vs #WengerOutWe weigh in on the debate, giving contrasting opinions on the future of Arsenal’s embattled coach.
And lots, lots more! Get your copy now! Prefer reading KICK OFF Magazine on screen? DOWNLOAD a digital copy of the magazine here!