Update:  February 24, 2017   |   Source:  Vanguard News 

The misapplication of woman power

Chimdi Maduagwu’s novel, Women Without Hearts (UNILAG Press; Lagos) steps into the loop and offers interesting insights to the complex relationship that exists between men and women in the modern world. The novel presents an intriguing lifestyle of some young women on a journey to success in their chosen careers. The desperate bid to climb the social ladder through despicable means and the exploitation of the weaknesses of powerful men in order to achieve their desired goals is at the heart of this captivating narrative. The post The misapplication of woman power appeared first on Vang Read Full Story
