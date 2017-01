The elite rape Nigeria

THAT Nigeria is still afloat is a miracle pure and simple. This is against the back-drop of jugular bleeding inflicted by Nigeria's elite financial rapists. This small group has mercilessly battered and plundered Nigeria at all fronts and from every angle waiting for Nigeria to die. A lot of them are evil geniuses in reverse - Thievery.