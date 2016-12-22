The comedian Ali Baba mourned was murdered in his hotel
It’s been revealed that the comedian, Samuel Awal, with the stage name Big Shark, who ace comedian Ali Baba mourned last week, was murdered in his hotel room in Jalingo, on Dec. 8th Earlier that fateful day, the comedian had been at the Jolly Nyame Stadium in Jalingo, Taraba state for a peace concert sponsored by the state government of which Samuel was one of the organizers. A disagreement had ensued over the sharing of the N250 million Naira released by the state government for the event. When he returned to his hotel room later he was killed by men
