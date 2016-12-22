You are here:  Home  »  Entertainment  »  The comedian Ali Baba mourned was murdered in his hotel
Update:  December 22, 2016   |   Source:  Daily Times Entertainment 414 

The comedian Ali Baba mourned was murdered in his hotel

It&#8217;s been revealed that the comedian, Samuel Awal, with the stage name Big Shark, who ace comedian Ali Baba mourned last week, was murdered in his hotel room in Jalingo, on Dec. 8th Earlier that fateful day, the comedian had been at the Jolly Nyame Stadium in Jalingo, Taraba state for a peace concert sponsored by the state government of which Samuel was one of the organizers. A disagreement had ensued over the sharing of the N250 million Naira released by the state government for the event. When he returned to his hotel room later he was killed by men The post The comedian Ali Baba m Read Full Story
Entertainment

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808
Any policeman checking vehicle particulars is on illegal duty – AIG News   Buzz: 6647
I crashed ‘flying’ from Benin to UK, says man found in Sapele river News   Buzz: 6567
UPDATED: Rotimi Akeredolu is Ondo governor-elect News   Buzz: 5702

Back to Top