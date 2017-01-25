You are here:  Home  »  News  »  The North is a poor, pathetic shadow of its former self – Shettima
Update:  January 25, 2017   |   Source:  Vanguard News 

The North is a poor, pathetic shadow of its former self – Shettima

LET me place it on record that the decision to invite Your Royal Highnesses and other stakeholders to this crucial meeting was the collective decision of all the 19 Governors under our forum and was borne out of the recognition of the fundamental - if not indispensable - position and role the traditional institution occupy in the grand scheme of things in Nigeria, particularly in the Northern region. For us in Northern Nigeria, our royal fathers are, for the most part, custodians of both our cultural and religious values, highly revered and hold their traditional offices in virtual perpetuity. Read Full Story
