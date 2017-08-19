You are here:  Home  »  Entertainment  »  The Next Step towards being an Entrepreneur? Blac Chyna launches Figurine Dolls
Update:  August 19, 2017   |   Source:  Bella Naija 174 

The Next Step towards being an Entrepreneur? Blac Chyna launches Figurine Dolls

Blac Chyna has launched a range of Blac Chyna Figurine Dolls, in collaboration with My3DNA Inc. The 29-year-old reality star and mum of two is on her way to becoming an entrepreneur. She celebrated the new line at the official launch party celebration held at MVA Studios on Thursday (August 17) in Los Angeles. Blac Chyna also [&#8230;] The post The Next Step towards being an Entrepreneur? Blac Chyna launches Figurine Dolls appeared first on BellaNaija. Read Full Story
Entertainment

