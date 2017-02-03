The Guest hits cinema across Nigeria today!!!
A new gripping romance-thriller, The Guest ‘, directed by Christian Olayinka starring a star-studded cast is set to raise the game and bring fresh excitements to movie lovers across Nigeria. Produced by Foluke Olaniyi, The Guest features award-winning cast that include Rita Dominic, Femi Jacobs, Somkele Idahlamah, and Chika Chukwu to mention but few. Shot […]
The post The Guest hits cinema across Nigeria today!!! appeared first on Daily Times Nigeria... Read Full Story