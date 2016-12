Thank you, thank you, Ban bids UN farewell

UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon bid goodbye to staff and Permanent Representatives at UN Headquarters in New York on Friday, being his last official working day as the UN scribe. The Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria in New York reports that Ban, whose 10-year tenure comes to an end on Dec. 31, was full […] The post Thank you, thank you, Ban bids UN farewell appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story