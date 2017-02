Tension in Ekiti community as herdsman is beheaded

Barely two days after some assailants trailed a farmer from Orisunmibare in Oye Local Government Area to his farm and had his head and hands chopped off, a herdsman, Ahmed Dele was yesterday beheaded by unidentified persons in Omu town, in the same local government. The post Tension in Ekiti community as herdsman is beheaded appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story