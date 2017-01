Teacher jailed after getting pregnant by 13-year-old pupil

A teacher who admitted having sex almost every day with a 13-year-old schoolboy who got her pregnant has been jailed. According to Metro UK, Alexandria Vera, 24, claimed his family were excited and supported her when she got pregnant for her pupil last January. However, she got nervous and terminated the pregnancy after child protection