Tau delighted with clinical Downs
The Brazilians showed no mercy in hitting the Bucs for six, with no reply, in an incident-filled clash at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria.
In-form Tau, who bagged two goals on the day, lavished praise on the entire team after the history-making win.
“I think we did well,” he told SuperSportTV after the game. “We are happy to get the three points, and keep a clean sheet.
“We are proud of our work, and all the credit must go to the team. We did very well, and were able to convert the chances we created which is good.”
