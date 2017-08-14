TETfund spends N100bn on infrastructure, academic equipment, says its Executive Secretary
The Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETfund), Dr. Abdullahi Bichi Baffa, said the fund has so far spent a total sum of N100billion on the provision of physical infrastructures and academic equipment for tertiary institutions in Nigeria in the past one year. Baffa, who made the disclosure during an exclusive interview he granted […]
The post TETfund spends N100bn on infrastructure, academic equipment, says its Executive Secretary appeared first on Daily Times Nigeria. Nigeria News from Nigeria Newspapers
Read Full Story